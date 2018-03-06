Intel official: Russia, China seek fast, futuristic weapons

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. defence intelligence official said Tuesday that it's not just Russia but China too that is seeking faster, futuristic weapons to challenge America's know-how of state-of-the-art military technology.

Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley told the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is developing long-range cruise missiles — some capable of reaching supersonic speeds. He says China also is working on a bomber with a nuclear mission, which would give Beijing a nuclear triad of land, air and sea-based nuclear weapon systems.

China and Russia present the greatest threat of developing state-of-the-art military capabilities.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled new strategic weapons he claims can't be intercepted. One is a hypersonic glide vehicle, which could fly 20 times faster than the speed of sound and make sharp manoeuvrs to avoid being detected by missile defence systems.