Japanese volcano erupts, dozens of flights grounded
TOKYO — A volcano in southern Japan that appeared in a James Bond film has erupted, shooting smoke and ash thousands of meters (feet) into the sky and grounding dozens of flights to and from a nearby airport.
The volcano, seen in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," has had smaller eruptions since last week.
Japan has 110 active volcanoes.