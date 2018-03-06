Man accused of terrorism pleads guilty to killing student

NEWARK, N.J. — A man accused of killing four people in two states in revenge for U.S. policy in the Middle East has pleaded guilty to killing a college student in New Jersey.

Ali Muhammad Brown admitted shooting 19-year-old Brandon Tevlin in 2014 as Tevlin sat in his car at a traffic light.

Brown, a 33-year-old former Seattle resident, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder, felony murder, robbery and terrorism.

He was the first person charged with terrorism connected to a homicide under a New Jersey state law.

Jury selection began last week for Brown's trial, and opening arguments had been expected to begin next week.