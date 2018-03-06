Man charged with felony theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

LOS ANGELES — A 47-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said that Terry Bryant was charged with one felony count of grand theft for stealing the statuette McDormand won for best actress from the official Oscars after-party on Sunday. Bryant faces up to three years in jail if convicted.

Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show Bryant walking with the statuette out of the party, the Governors Ball, and holding it up proudly to photographers and gawkers waiting outside.

One photographer didn't recognize him as an Oscar winner and followed and confronted him.

Police say Bryant handed back the statuette without a struggle. It was soon returned to McDormand, and Bryant was arrested.

McDormand won the award for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."