Man charged with threatening daughter, boyfriend with AR-15
NEWFIELD, Maine — Police say a man in Maine threatened his daughter and her boyfriend with an AR-15 assault-style weapon during a dispute.
They say a caller told them her father was arguing with her and her boyfriend Monday when he made the threat with the semi-automatic rifle. The caller, boyfriend and the caller's children fled the home.
Fifty-one-year-old Grant Lane has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police say he was
Lane is scheduled to appear in court in Alfred on April 7. It was unclear on Tuesday if he had hired an attorney.
This story has been updated to delete an incorrect reference to weapons being seized.
