Man charged with threatening daughter, boyfriend with AR-15

NEWFIELD, Maine — Police say a man in Maine threatened his daughter and her boyfriend with an AR-15 assault-style weapon during a dispute.

They say a caller told them her father was arguing with her and her boyfriend Monday when he made the threat with the semi-automatic rifle. The caller, boyfriend and the caller's children fled the home.

Fifty-one-year-old Grant Lane has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police say he was co-operative when he was detained and arrested.

Lane is scheduled to appear in court in Alfred on April 7. It was unclear on Tuesday if he had hired an attorney.

