Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.
Intel rose 1.1
Nordstrom fell 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87
