Mixed reactions in Kosovo to Slobodan Milosevic musical

GRACANICA , Kosovo — A musical about late Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic has been staged in Kosovo, drawing mixed reactions in the nation still reeling from a bloody war the former strongman waged here 20 years ago.

The "Lift: Slobodan Show" premiered Tuesday at a packed theatre in Gracanica, a Serb-populated town outside Kosovo's capital of Pristina. It was performed by a local theatre group and artists from Serbia.

But Kosovo's ethnic Albanians are shunning the play, reflecting the continued ethnic divisions in a country that was a Serbian province before declaring independence in 2008. Milosevic's brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians in 1998-99 killed some 10,000 people.