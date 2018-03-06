Mixed reactions in Kosovo to Slobodan Milosevic musical
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GRACANICA , Kosovo — A musical about late Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic has been staged in Kosovo, drawing mixed reactions in the nation still reeling from a bloody war the former strongman waged here 20 years ago.
The "Lift: Slobodan Show" premiered Tuesday at a packed
But Kosovo's ethnic Albanians are shunning the play, reflecting the continued ethnic divisions in a country that was a Serbian province before declaring independence in 2008. Milosevic's brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians in 1998-99 killed some 10,000 people.
Independent analyst Shkelzen Maliqi said: "I do not intend to see the show. I would not like to listen to the text with quotes from Slobo."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Costly night out: Drunk man who mistakenly took $1,600 Uber ride seeks donations
-
Arsonist on the loose in Nova Scotia as several homes destroyed by fire
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Halifax police calling case of missing Dartmouth woman suspicious