Mother separated from child in immigrant detention released
DALLAS — An official with the American Civil Liberties Union says a Congolese woman at the
Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, says the woman was released Tuesday from a detention
Gelernt says the ACLU will continue to litigate the lawsuit filed Feb. 26 in federal court in San Diego seeking relief for other immigrant parents separated from their minor children.
