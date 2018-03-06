Mother separated from child in immigrant detention released

DALLAS — An official with the American Civil Liberties Union says a Congolese woman at the centre of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of unlawfully separating her from her 7-year-old daughter after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum has been released.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, says the woman was released Tuesday from a detention centre in San Diego under orders coming "from up top" in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He says the child, however, remains about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometres ) away from her mother in a Chicago facility.