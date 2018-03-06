New marker notes Confederate general's role in slave trade
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new historic marker in Memphis will point out that a famed Confederate general was a prosperous slave trader before the Civil War.
The Commercial Appeal reports the marker near the site of Nathan Bedford Forrest's early home will be unveiled April 4 on the property of Calvary Episcopal Church, which is sponsoring it along with Rhodes College and the National Park Service.
A nearby 1955 historical marker says "business enterprises" made Forrest wealthy but fails to note that his primary enterprise was slave trading.
The new marker says Forrest operated a slave trading business at the site. History professor Tim Huebner says it will be the only historical marker in Memphis referring to the slave trade.
After the war, Forrest was also an early Ku Klux Klan leader.
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-