Nude model, photographer plead guilty to disorderly conduct

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Court documents show 22-year-old Chelsea Guerra and 64-year-old Michael Warnock entered pleas Monday and were ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Police say Guerra wore nothing but thigh-high stockings and high heel shoes while posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile shopping Center in Pittsburgh in April 2017.

Guerra later told WTAE-TV she did not mean to offend anyone. She says she had been modeling nude since the age of 18 to help pay for her college tuition.