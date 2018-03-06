Outgoing president proposes new constitution for Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is ending her term with an ambitious proposal for a new constitution that would ensure equal pay for men and women and strengthen guarantees of the right to strike.

Bachelet sent the proposal to Congress on Tuesday, just five days before she leaves office.

The plan also calls for improved health care, education and social security. It would also increase rights to due process and the protection of private information.

The current constitution was drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.