Pakistani army says it shot down Indian drone in Kashmir
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military says it shot down an Indian "spy drone" after it entered Pakistani airspace in the disputed region of Kashmir.
The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan's airspace and was spying when it was shot down in the village of Chirikot along the Line of Control in Kashmir. It said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage.
The army said it was the fourth Indian drone it shot down in the past year.
India had no immediate comment.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the region in its entirety.
The two sides also often trade fire there and have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947.
