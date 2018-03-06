Polish anti-government activists charged with fraud
WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors have filed fraud charges against the former leader of an anti-government organization who led a string of street protests starting in 2015.
Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Mateusz Kijowski, the former head of the Committee for the
Kijowski helped found the group in 2015 to fight judicial changes he and supporters see as anti-democratic. He stepped down after the allegations of financial wrongdoing came to light in 2017.
Kijowski, a computer specialist, says he is targeted for his political activism and that the money he took was for computer work rendered to the organization.
