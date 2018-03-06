Polish parliament votes to demote communist-era generals
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's parliament has voted in
Lawmakers in the lower house voted 264-159 in
Under the law, which still needs approval from the Senate and president, high-ranking communist-era officers would be demoted to the rank of privates for their roles in the Moscow-imposed regime that lasted from 1944-1990 and in a repressive crackdown imposed by Jaruzelski in 1981 that killed around 100 dissidents.
Supporters see the law as an act of justice, but opponents describe it as vengeful.