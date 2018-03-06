Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria, 32 dead

MOSCOW — A military cargo plane crashed as it was descending to land at a Russian air base in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people onboard, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Russian military said an An-26, with 26 passengers and six crew members onboard, crashed just 500 metres (1,600 feet) from the runway. The military blamed the crash on a technical error.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, leases the Hemeimeem military base in Syria, near the Mediterranean coast.