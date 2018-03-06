Sanders' stepdaughter on ballot for mayor of Vermont city

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

Carina Driscoll is running against incumbent Democratic Burlington Mayor Miro (Mah-ROW) Weinberger and fellow independent Infinite Culcleasure on Tuesday's Town Meeting Day.

In other gatherings around the state, voters will have their say on local issues.

Thirty-six communities, including Burlington, are taking up resolutions related to climate change.