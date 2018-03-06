Saudi crown prince winds up trip to Egypt with mosque visit

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia's crown prince has wound up his three-day visit to Egypt with a visit to Al-Azhar, the world's foremost seat of learning for Sunni Muslims.

Accompanied by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was given a tour of the mosque at the heart of old Cairo to see the outcome of three years of restoration work financed by a Saudi grant.

The mosque, built in the 10th century, is now part of a sprawling university teaching Islam as well as secular subjects.

The prince has been given a warm welcome in Egypt, whose government views Saudi aid and investment as key to reviving of the country's battered economy.