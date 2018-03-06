School shootings spur real-time reaction, survivor support

Modern technology has enabled real-time reaction, support and calls for action during deadly mass shootings in the U.S.

During the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school, students took live video while crouching under desks trying to hide from the gunman. And survivors of other shootings live-tweeted them messages of encouragement and sympathy.

Among those reaching out was Britnee Webb, who survived a 2007 mall shooting that killed five people in Salt Lake City.

Webb saw a tweet from freshman Aidan Minoff during the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and responded with words of support.