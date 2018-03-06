Senegalese community in Italy demands justice after shooting

ROME — The Senegalese community in Florence, Italy is demanding justice after an Italian man shot and killed one of their own, apparently just because he was there.

Police have excluded a racial motive in Monday's slaying of Idy Diene. But the killing has heightened tensions after a bitter election campaign saw an explosion of racial violence and anti-migrant sentiment.

The 65-year-old suspect, Roberto Pirrone, turned himself in to police. Investigators say Pirrone intended to kill himself over financial problems, but lost his courage and instead shot randomly Diene.