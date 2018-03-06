Sudan's envoy returns to Cairo in a sign of improved ties

CAIRO — Sudan's ambassador to Egypt has returned to Cairo more than two months after he was recalled by his government for consultations, a move that signalled deteriorating relations at the time.

The return of Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim, who flew back to Cairo late on Monday, follows a January meeting between the leaders of Egypt and Sudan — Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Omar al-Bashir — on the sidelines of an African summit in Addis Ababa.

The two countries' foreign ministers and heads of intelligence also held talks in Cairo last month.