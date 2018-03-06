The Latest: Challenge to Kansas election law goes on trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Latest on a legal challenge to Kansas election laws on voter registration (all times local):

11 p.m.

An attorney challenging a Kansas law that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote says the restriction has kept an estimated 22,000 people from voting, with a large percentage being young people and independent voters.

Dale Ho, director for the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, offered that estimate during opening statements Tuesday in a lawsuit over the law's requirement that people provide documents such as a birth certificate or passport when they register. He said he would call experts to bolster arguments that the law is burdensome and inconsistently enforced.