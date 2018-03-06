The Latest: Charity backs probe of Greitens' donor list use

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A veterans' charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will support an attorney general's inquiry into "the misuse of our resources by the Greitens campaign."

The president of The Mission Continues sent an email to supporters Monday evening assuring them that the charity did not authorize Greitens' campaign to use its donor list. That comes after a spokeswoman for the Missouri attorney general's office confirmed last week that it has an open inquiry into the charity.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained the charity's donor list in early 2015 and raised about $2 million from those on it.

Federal tax law prohibits charities such as The Mission Continues from being involved in political campaigns on behalf of candidates.

___

6:05 a.m.

A Missouri House committee tasked with investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is set to meet for the first time.

The special panel is scheduled to convene Tuesday for an organizational meeting.

The bipartisan panel was formed by GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson in response to the Republican governor's indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015.

The House panel will be able to use subpoenas issued by Richardson to compel testimony from witnesses. Some of that testimony could be closed to the public to protect the identity of certain witnesses.

The committee has 40 days to issue a report, although that could be extended.