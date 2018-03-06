The Latest: College student arraigned in parents' slayings

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Latest on a shooting at Central Michigan University (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room has been arraigned.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but appeared in court via video for Tuesday's hearing. He was arrested early Saturday following a manhunt.

Davis is charged with murder in the Friday slayings of James and Diva (DY'-va) Davis. The family is from the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, where Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer.

Investigators say the couple was helping their son pack for spring break when they were shot with a gun that belonged to Davis Sr. They'd picked their son up that morning from a hospital where he was taken for evaluation after police said he was acting erratically.

Judge Paul Chamberlain ordered Davis held on bond. A next court date was not scheduled.

__

12:50 p.m.

