The Latest: DeeDee Jonrowe scratches from Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):

1 p.m.

Long-time Iditarod musher DeeDee Jonrowe has pulled out of the race.

Race officials say Jonrowe scratched late Tuesday morning at the Rainy Pass checkpoint due to personal health reasons and concern for taking care of her dog team.

The Rainy Pass checkpoint is 142 miles (228 kilometres ) from the starting line at Willow. The 1,000-mile (1, 600-kilometre ) race began Sunday.

The 64-year-old Jonrowe entered her first Iditarod in 1980 and said her 36th race this year would be her last.

A crowd favourite , the Willow musher finished in the top 10 of the race 16 times. She placed second in 1993 and 1998.

Ryan Redington leads the race and was first into the village of Nikolai. (NIK-oh-leye) just after 8 a.m. He was followed about 20 minute later by Nicolas Petit and current champion Mitch Seavey.

___

8:30 a.m.

A grandson of the "father of the Iditarod" is in the lead on the race's third day.

Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Redington of Wasilla, grandson of Joe Redington, pulled into the village of Nikolai (NIK-oh-leye) just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1,000-mile (1, 600-kilometre ) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Nikolai is the first Alaska Native village on the route from Willow to Nome.

Redington started the race with 16 dogs and reached the checkpoint with 13.

Sixty-seven teams began the race Sunday.

The trail winds over frozen lakes and rivers, through mountain passes and over trails once used for delivery of mail and supplies to mining communities.