The Latest: GOP senator blocks temporary Dreamers plan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the immigration debate (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A fellow Republican has blocked Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake from forcing a vote on temporarily protecting young "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.

It was the latest demonstration of Congress' election-year immigration stalemate.

Flake sought a vote on providing a three-year extension of protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. President Donald Trump has said he is terminating the program, which lets immigrants brought to the U.S. as children live and work here.

Flake's bill would also provide three years of financing, or $7.6 billion, for Trump to start building his border wall with Mexico.

Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford blocked the vote. He said lawmakers should consider Trump's wider-ranging bill that also limits legal immigration. Flake blocked that measure, which the Senate rejected last month.

___

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hailing a federal judge's decision upholding his right to end a program for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

But Monday's ruling by a judge in Maryland does not alter a nationwide injunction issued by a federal judge in San Francisco. The earlier decision requires the administration to continue renewing work permits granted these immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump had set Monday as DACA's end date.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that 'President Trump has the right to end DACA.' President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn't. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!"