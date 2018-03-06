The Latest: Trump not on ballot, but on the minds of voters

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on primary day in Texas (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot in the Texas primary, but he's on the minds of voters.

One woman voting in Dallas says she's a "strong" Republican who supports Trump's agenda. Sixty-year-old Laura Smith said Tuesday that she backs Trump because he has "guts," isn't afraid and is a strong leader.

Smith, who works in a dentist's office, approves of the president's handling of immigration, job creation and tough approach to North Korea. She adds that she's open to new restrictions on people seeking to purchase firearms.

But Democrat Bonnie Kobilansky says she's alarmed by Trump's actions.

Kobilansky, a nurse practitioner, wants "to see a complete change in the top of the government."

She adds that she's heartened by the number of women running for office, explaining that political leaders need "common sense and practical knowledge — women have that."

___

8 a.m.

Early turnout has been light at some polling stations in Texas, which is holding the country's first midterm primary.

Texas' primary on Tuesday follows a relatively busy early-voting period.

Democratic early voting across Texas' 15 most-populous counties, the only figures available, more than doubled that of the last non-presidential cycle in 2014. Meanwhile, the number of Republican early ballots cast increased only slightly.

Total Democratic early votes exceeded Republican ones roughly 465,000 to 420,000, though those figures combined accounted for less than 9 per cent of the state's total registered voters.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, except for some far West Texas locations, such as El Paso, where they close at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

___

11:10 p.m.

Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in-the-nation primary election Tuesday, even though their party remains a longshot to win much.

Democratic early voting across Texas' most-populous counties was more than double that of the last non-presidential cycle in 2014.

But Democrats haven't won a statewide office in Texas since 1994, and that losing streak should continue this year.

A record six Texas Republicans and two Democrats are leaving Congress. Many of the open seats feature so many candidates from both parties that most primary races won't have anyone winning a majority of Tuesday's votes, ensuring a second round of voting May 22.