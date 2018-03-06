The Latest: SKorean envoys return home after NKorea talks

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on talks between North and South Korea (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

South Korean presidential envoys have returned home a day after they met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a rare visit to the North.

The South Korean delegation led by national security director Chung Eui-yong was expected to head straight to Seoul's presidential palace to report to President Moon Jae-in.

Moon's office is expected to hold a media briefing on the outcome of the visit later Tuesday.

North Korean state media said the North and South Korean officials discussed a possible summit between Kim and Moon during a meeting and dinner hosted by Kim on Monday in Pyongyang.