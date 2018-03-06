The Latest: Suspect dead in Indiana police standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Latest on an Indiana police standoff following the shooting of two people (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Authorities say an Indiana State Police tactical team has shot and killed a man suspected of killing a woman and wounding someone else, ending a standoff on its second day.

State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says the suspect died at the scene in Terre Haute, a city about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) west of Indianapolis. His name hasn't been released.

The standoff ended shortly after noon Tuesday, or nearly 20 hours after it started.

Police say the man killed a 29-year-old woman and wounded someone else in a Terre Haute home and then fled to another home about 2 miles away where authorities caught up to him.

10:15 a.m.

A police standoff has entered its second day outside of a western Indiana home where a man suspected of shooting two people is holed up.

The standoff began Monday after authorities say the man fled after fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman and seriously wounding another person inside of a home in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Terre Haute officers tracked down the suspect to a home about 2 miles (3.2 kilometres ) away and surrounded it about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was still holed up there Tuesday morning.