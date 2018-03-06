The Latest: Trump notes Sweden's immigration problems

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the United States and Sweden (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is taking credit for bringing attention to the issue of crime caused by immigrants in Sweden.

Trump says during a joint press conference Tuesday with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven that immigration has "certainly" caused "problems in Sweden."

He says he was "one of the first ones to say it," and "took a little heat." But he says he doesn't mind because he "proved to be right."

Löfven says he had inherited legislation that was "not sustainable" when it came to refugees and says he worked to reduce the number allowed into his country.

He also says his government has dedicated more resources to police and cracking down on organized crime and terrorism.

Trump has been accused of trying to paint immigrants and refugees as criminals.

__

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hailing Sweden as one of America's oldest and closest partners.

Trump's remarks follow meetings Tuesday at the White House with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Trump mentioned that his daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, recently watched the U.S. defeat Sweden's men's curling team at the Olympic Games last month in South Korea.

The president is also thanking Sweden for help winning the release last year of Virginia college student Otto Warmbier, who had been detained in North Korea. Warmbier died shortly after being returned to the U.S. The U.S. has no formal diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Lofven notes that the U.S. and Sweden are celebrating 200 years of diplomatic relations.

__

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Sweden's prime minister to the White House.

Speaking with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in the Oval Office, Trump says the relationship is "strong" and the countries are working closely on countering terrorism and other issues.

The White House has said the two will discuss trade and security during Tuesday's meetings. Trump will also meet with Swedish business representatives.