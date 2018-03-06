The Latest: US defence intel chief wary on NKorea claim

WASHINGTON — The Latest on relations between the United States and North Korea (all times local):

10:17 a.m.

The nation's defence intelligence chief says he's wary of North Korea's claim that it's ready to negotiate on its nuclear program and will halt tests.

The South Korean government has announced North Korea agreed to stop testing nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the U.S. on denuclearization. The two Koreas also agreed to hold summit talks in late April.

Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he doesn't share some lawmakers' optimism about the latest development.

Ashley said: "We'll have to see how this plays out."

__

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is citing "possible progress" in talks with North Korea, but says it may also be "false hope."

Nonetheless, Trump adds that a "serious effort" is being made by all sides.

Trump commented Tuesday on Twitter after the South Korean government announced that North Korea has agreed to halt tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the U.S. on denuclearization. South Korea and North Korea have also agreed to hold summit talks in late April.