The Latest: Deal reached to end West Virginia teacher strike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a statewide teachers strike in West Virginia (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a tentative agreement has been reached to end a nine-day statewide teachers' strike by giving them the 5 per cent raises he negotiated to end their walkout.

He said Tuesday that additional budget cuts by his staff will enable all state workers to also get 5 per cent raises.

Senate Republicans confirmed the deal, saying it involves some reduced government.

On Twitter, Justice says: "I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered. Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school."

___

6 a.m.

West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday in search of a compromise that could end the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.

A show of support by thousands of teachers and supporters on Monday didn't immediately sway the lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5 per cent pay raise, forcing another day of cancelled classes for the school system's 277,000 students and 35,000 employees.

The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates agreed to the 5 per cent pay raise for the teachers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation and haven't had a salary increase in four years. The Senate offered only 4 per cent .