Travel restrictions planned for Pennsylvania snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA — Officials are announcing travel restrictions for a snowstorm expected to hit eastern and central Pennsylvania late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The Transportation Department says that as of midnight Tuesday, sections of interstate will ban empty straight trucks, tandem trailers, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles.

The ban applies to sections of Interstates 78, 80, 81, 84 and 380.

The same restrictions will apply to the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeastern Extension between the Lehigh Tunnel and Clarks Summit.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, commercial vehicles will be prohibited from I-380 and I-84 in northeastern Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is positioning plows and tow trucks in areas expected to see the worst conditions.