US stocks waver as banks slip but tech companies rise
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are little changed Tuesday as banks and big dividend payers decline while technology companies rise. Asian stock indexes jumped after the North Korean government said it was open to talks with the U.S. about ending its nuclear program.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,720 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points to 24,854. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0.4
TRADE WINDS: Stocks fell 3.7
KOREAN TENSIONS: Stocks in Asia climbed after the North Korean government said it is willing to start talks with the U.S. on denuclearization. It also said it would stop nuclear and missile tests during those discussions. The Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.5
BONDS: Bond prices turned higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.86
OFF TARGET: Target lost $3.10,or 4.1
Ascena Retail Group, which owns clothing chains including Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, slumped after a weak second quarter. Its stock lost 12 cents, or 4.9
CHIPMAKER DISPUTE: Qualcomm fell and Broadcom rose after Bloomberg News reported that Broadcom is on track to get more leverage in its effort to buy Qualcomm. Bloomberg reported that so far, directors backed by Broadcom are on pace to win six seats on Qualcomm's board. Qualcomm's current board opposes Broadcom's $117 billion bid for the company and says the price is too low, while a board supported by Broadcom would likely accept the offer instead of seeking a greater one.
Both stocks fell Monday after U.S. regulators said they would look into the deal. Qualcomm gave up $1.58, or 2.5
FAMILY FEUD: Nordstrom declined 59 cents, or 1.1
EUROPE: Germany's DAX rose 0.3
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 17 cents to $62.74 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 27 cents to $65.81 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 106.07 yen from 106.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.2391 from $1.2327.
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt .
