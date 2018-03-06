Vegas congresswoman asks US to preserve internet gambling

A U.S. congresswoman whose Nevada district includes the Las Vegas Strip is asking the federal government to keep internet gambling legal.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus wrote Tuesday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein urging the Justice Department not to reverse a 2011 ruling it made that allowed internet gambling in individual states.

While there has been no public indication that the Justice Department is considering such a move, lawmakers from both parties have asked it to either outlaw internet bets or keep them legal.