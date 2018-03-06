Young grey seal battered by storm recovering at centre
A
A
Share via Email
SEABROOK, N.H. — Rescuers say a young, underweight
The Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue says on Facebook the seal was found Monday in Seabrook and needed care as he was very thin, lethargic, coughing and sneezing. A rescue truck took the seal to the National Marine Life Center in Bourne, Massachusetts, for rehabilitation.
Casey Shetterly, the Massachusetts
A harp seal recovered in January by a hotel at Hampton Beach is still recovering at the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-