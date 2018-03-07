1 killed, 16 injured in crash in southeast Florida

MIAMI — Officials say one person was killed and 16 others injured after a car accident in southeast Florida.

WSVN reports that the Florida Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Tuesday afternoon on Alligator Alley in West Broward County.

Lt. Alvaro Feola says a pickup truck rear-ended a passenger van in the southbound lanes, causing the van's driver to lose control and crash through the median. It then came to rest on its side in the northbound lanes. Several occupants were ejected. The truck also flipped on its side.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Good Samaritans used a car jack to extricate a woman pinned underneath the van.

Paramedics airlifted five victims to a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Others were transported by ground to a Weston medical centre . Their conditions weren't immediately known. Some were treated at the scene.