$559.7M Powerball winner's lawyers to announce donation
CONCORD, N.H. — Representatives of a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot and wants to remain anonymous are accepting the prize on her behalf and announcing plans for a major donation to nonprofits.
The woman's lawyers have planned a news conference at state lottery headquarters in Concord later Wednesday. The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack for the drawing on Jan. 6.
The woman will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court. The New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up.
The lawyers say she signed the back of the ticket following the drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public.
