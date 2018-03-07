7 charged in Greece with belonging to violent neo-Nazi group

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor has charged seven men with alleged membership in a violent neo-Nazi group linked to a series of arson attacks on far-left and migrant-related targets.

All seven Greeks were formally accused Wednesday of membership in a criminal organization, arson, causing explosions and possession of explosives and weapons.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday by anti-terrorism police in a series of raids in Athens and two provincial towns.

Officers confiscated Molotov cocktails, 50 kilograms of explosives, shotguns, knives, cudgels, drugs and far-right paraphernalia.

The suspects are thought to be members of the Greek branch of the neo-Nazi group Combat 18.