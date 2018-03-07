Albania opposition denies links to Russian election meddling

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Democratic Party, the main opposition group, has rejected allegations by U.S. publication Mother Jones that the party received secret funds from Russian sources during last year's parliamentary election.

Mother Jones alleged in an article published Tuesday that Russian-linked companies used a U.S. lobbyist to secretly meddle in Albania's 2017 election.

On Wednesday, the conservative Democrats rejected the allegations, accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party of funding a "ridiculous story ... with false facts."