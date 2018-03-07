At least 3 killed in Russian helicopter crash in Chechnya

MOSCOW — Authorities in Russia's province of Chechnya say that at least three people have died in a helicopter crash in the North Caucasus mountains.

Local authorities say in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the border guards went down Wednesday in the Itum-Kale region of southern Chechnya, near the border with Georgia.

Officials said the helicopter crashed in thick fog after its rotor clipped a mountainside while preparing to land. Rescuers have found one survivor and recovered three bodies. It was believed that several other people were on board, and they are still missing.