Bikers help primary opponent defeat Texas prosecutor in Waco

McLennan County district attorney Abel Reyna holds up a campaign sign during the Tuesday, March, 6, 2018, primary election in Waco, Texas. Barry Johnson ousted the two-term incumbent in a contentious race played out under the dark specter of the 2015 shootout between bikers and police outside a bar in Waco. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Voters have routed the Texas prosecutor pursuing charges against more than a hundred bikers in cases stemming from a fatal 2015 shootout involving bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco.

Local bikers heartily campaigned for Abel Reyna's Republican opponent in Tuesday's primary election. The result means attorney Barry Johnson will run uncontested for McLennan County district attorney in November.

The shooting left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. Investigators say it was sparked by tensions between the Cossacks and Bandidos motorcycle groups.

More than 150 bikers were originally indicted, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity. The only case to go to trial so far resulted in a mistrial in November. Reyna recently dismissed 26 other cases.

Johnson has criticized Reyna's handling of the cases and pledged to take a fresh look if elected.

