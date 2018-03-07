News / World

Body found near Washington state bunker was decapitated

This undated photo provided by the Island County Sheriff's office shows Jacob Gonzales. Washington State police say the body of a woman found near a gun and ammo-filled bunker had been decapitated, and a man wanted in the case, Gonzales, is on the loose and possibly headed for southern or central California. (Island County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — A Washington state sheriff says the body of a woman found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker last weekend had been decapitated, and a man sought in the case is on the loose and possibly headed for California.

The Island County coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham. Detectives found her body Saturday on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.

Nearby, investigators discovered a bunker dug into a hillside containing supplies, guns and ammo.

Island County Sheriff Mark Brown said Wednesday that police are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, whom he called a person of interest.

Gonzales is believed to be armed and driving a green 1990 Mitsubishi Montero, with Washington license plate AYE2639.

