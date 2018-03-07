Brother, sister hurt when their plane nose-dives into yard
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Authorities say a young brother and sister were injured when the small plane they were flying crashed on approach to a small airport in Florida.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 23-year-old Amrit Ramnarine and his 21-year-old sister Asha Ramnarine were in a single-engine Piper that clipped some trees and crashed into a backyard in a
Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the brother suffered facial and other injuries and was listed in serious condition. His sister was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Another small plane crashed Tuesday in Putnam County, about 75 miles (120
