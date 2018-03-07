Brother, sister hurt when their plane nose-dives into yard

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Authorities say a young brother and sister were injured when the small plane they were flying crashed on approach to a small airport in Florida.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 23-year-old Amrit Ramnarine and his 21-year-old sister Asha Ramnarine were in a single-engine Piper that clipped some trees and crashed into a backyard in a neighbourhood near the Massey Ranch Airpark in Edgewater.

Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the brother suffered facial and other injuries and was listed in serious condition. His sister was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.