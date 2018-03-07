California boy pulled people over while impersonating deputy
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy launched
The unidentified teen was taken into custody Tuesday after deputies found counterfeit money, fake guns, ballistic vests and other law enforcement-related items in his home, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.
The probe was launched a day earlier when a Victorville homeowner reported someone driving an unmarked Ford Explorer with flashing lights and wearing a sheriff's uniform with a gun holster came to the house and said he was investigating a domestic disturbance. The homeowner told him there was no problem and nobody had called police.
Detectives determined that the boy interacted with at least two other people while impersonating a deputy. On the same day, the teen pulled a woman over and gave her a warning before letting her go, officials said.
Deputies later stopped the SUV and found the uniformed teen inside.
The SUV belonged to the teen's great-grandfather, according to the San Bernardino Sun newspaper. It wasn't clear if the boy lived with his great-grandfather or how he was able to access the vehicle.
The boy, who was on probation at the time of his arrest, was held at a juvenile detention
