Death of boy buried in Cleveland backyard ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND — An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."

No one has been arrested or charged in the death of Eliazar Ruiz, whose remains were found by a landscaper in September.

His mother, imprisoned on a parole violation for a drug conviction, helped identify the boy in January after seeing a sketch on television.