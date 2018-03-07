Democrats would reverse some tax cuts to fund infrastructure
WASHINGTON — For Senate Democrats, voting against the Republican tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law wasn't opposition enough. Now they have a plan to reverse some of the tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest Americans and put the money instead toward a $1 trillion infrastructure package.
The proposal being unveiled Wednesday is more campaign theme than actual legislative agenda, since Republicans hold the majority in Congress. But it stands as an alternative to Trump's approach to both taxes and spending as his infrastructure blueprint has stalled on Capitol Hill.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press that, "The bottom line is very simple: The vast majority of Americans would much prefer new, 21st century infrastructure than tax breaks for the wealthiest of people."
