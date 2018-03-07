End of the road for Utah plan to name highway after Trump
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker's proposal to rename a scenic highway after President Donald Trump has reached the end of the road.
Republican Rep. Mike Noel said Wednesday that he believes he had enough votes to pass the bill through Utah's GOP-dominated Legislature but he was worn out after receiving heavy criticism about the measure.
The move followed pushback from state Democrats, including a suggestion to name a ramp after porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.
Trump's move infuriated environmentalists and Native American tribes.
