Fatal police shootings of pair in pickup ruled justified

VASSALBORO, Maine — The Maine Attorney General's Office says police officers were justified in fatally shooting two people who were in a pickup truck that rammed a police cruiser.
Investigators say in a report this week that state police Lt. Scott Ireland and Trooper Jeff Parks acted in self-
The Bangor Daily News reports investigators also determined Vassalboro Police Chief Mark Brown was justified in opening fire. He shot at Bailey but missed.
Police were investigating burglaries in Vassalboro when they discovered Bailey in a truck. Investigators say Bailey refused to drop his gun and crashed into a police cruiser.
The report says Fagre wasn't visible in the truck when police fired. Fagre's family says she was an innocent bystander.
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
