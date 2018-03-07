Father to stand trial in death of son decades after injuries
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania father who served prison time for shaking his infant son so violently he needed breathing and feeding tubes for 19 years now faces a homicide charge following his son's death.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 46-year-old Lucius Middlebrooks has been ordered to stand trial for the 2015 death of his son, Cavelle Mena.
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide stemming from brain injuries he received when he was 2 months old. Middlebrooks was sentenced to 3
___
Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman charged for uttering theats that led to Calgary nude swim cancellation
-
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
Requirement to say Easter Bunny is real has violated couple's charter rights: Ontario court