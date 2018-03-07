Female candidates see early boost in Texas primary
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Predictions of a historic wave of female candidates on the ballot in November received an early boost after the nation's first primary this week in Texas.
A record number of women advanced in congressional and state legislative races.
Most of the candidates are Democrats, a national trend fueled largely by frustration over the election of President Donald Trump and actions by his administration and Republicans in Congress. Issues such as health care and immigration are prime motivators.
Although women represent more than half the American population, they account for just a fifth of all U.S. representatives and senators, and one in four state lawmakers. Of Texas's 36 congressional districts, just three are currently represented by women.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman charged for uttering theats that led to Calgary nude swim cancellation
-
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
Requirement to say Easter Bunny is real has violated couple's charter rights: Ontario court